Gardai seize cocaine and cannabis in Letterkenny

Investigations are ongoing after a quantity of drugs was seized by Gardai in Letterkenny over the weekend.

At approximately 12pm on Sunday a search was carried out at a premises in the Solomons Court area of the town with a quantity of cocaine and cannabis seized by Gardai.

A man in his 20s has been arrested.

Former Councillor and anti-drugs campaigner PJ Blake while welcoming this latest operation, says the unfortunate reality is that there is a large amount of drugs still in circulation and Gardai need to be provided with the adequate resources to combat this: