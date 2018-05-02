Donegal Town woman appears in court charged with theft of €760,000

A Donegal Town woman has appeared in court, charged with the theft of money totaling €760,000 from the County Donegal Education Centre, the district court heard.

45-year-old Tara Sweeney, The Glebe Donegal Town, is charged with 45 counts of theft from The County Donegal Education Centre, Floor 2/3, Pier 1, Quay Street, Donegal Town.

The alleged thefts happened over a period of six years in a period from June 2009 to June 2015.

Garda Ciaran O’Brien gave evidence of the arrest charge and caution of the defendant in Donegal Town this morning.

The defendant made no reply when charged.

Inspector Denis Joyce said the DPP had consented to a return to trial to the next sitting of the circuit court on every count of theft.

The defendant, who lives in Donegal Town, with her son and her mother, was released on bail, on condition that she surrenders her passport.

The defendant was also asked to sign on at Donegal Town from 9am to 9pm and was not to interfere with witnesses.

The defendant was remanded on bail to June 6 for service of the Book of Evidence.