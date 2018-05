A Donegal Deputy has expressed concern over a large number of people waiting for approval in home help hours in the North West region.

It’s emerged that 266 older people and their families in the region are waiting on approval while nationally, the figure is 6,172.

Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says it’s clear that the system is not working fast enough to meet demand.

He believes investment from Government would not only solve the issue but would save the state money in the long run: