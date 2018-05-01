Two men arrested in Derry following aggravated burglary

Two men have been arrested in Derry following an overnight robbery in the Galliagh area of Derry.

The PSNI say shortly after 1am, two men entered an address in Galliagh Park and threatened the occupant with a knife, before making off with cash and medication.

Two males aged 23 and 24 were arrested a short time later and are currently in custody.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 101 quoting reference 54 01/05/18.

Alternatively, police say information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.