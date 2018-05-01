Three new Gardai appointed to Donegal Roads Policing Unit

Out of 87 new Garda Members appointed to Roads Policing Units throughout the country, three have been appointed to Donegal.

The Garda Traffic Corps has undergone an internal examination and evaluation of their roles and functions with a view to improving their service to the community and their contribution to Road Safety.

As part of this work the Traffic Corps will in future be known as Roads Policing.

The newly selected members will be deployed throughout Dublin and the rest of the country with a view of strengthening existing Roads Policing Units and in certain instances creating new units within Divisions.

Swinford in Mayo sees a new unit established with a Sergeant and 5 Gardaí appointed and Tipperary see’s their units also increase by 6 Gardaí while Clare will get an additional 1 Sergeant and 4 Gardaí.