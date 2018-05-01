Shaun Patton is excited about a first Ulster Senior Championship campaign

The Ulster Championship starts on Sunday May 13th for Donegal in Ballybofey against Cavan.

One of the new boys into the panel is St Eunan’s keeper Shaun Patton who has swapped League of Ireland soccer with Sligo Rovers for senior inter county football.

It’s been a steep learning curve for Patton who pushed for a starting role in goals during a difficult league campaign which resulted in relegation to Division Two.

Speaking with Tom Comack at the Ulster Championship launch on Monday evening, Shaun says they are fully focused on Cavan and he is excited ahead of his first Ulster experience with Donegal…