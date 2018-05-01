Questions asked over lack of progress on Carndonagh business watch group

It’s emerged that a business community watch group for Carndonagh has not been set up despite apparent interest from local businesses.

The town and surrounding area was subject to a high number of break ins last year which lead to calls for a Business Watch group to be established.

While efforts have been made by Gardai to get the group up and running it’s understood that there have been difficulties getting locals to sign up for the committee.

Cllr Albert Doherty has described the news as extremely disappointing and says questions need to be answered: