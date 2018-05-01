New car registrations down 10% in Donegal in first quarter of 2018

Official statistics released today by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) show that the total new car registrations for the month of April were up 3.33% nationally when compared to April 2017 while new cars registrations for the first quarter of this year are down 4.68%.

In Donegal new car registrations are down 10% compared to the first quarter of 2017.

In 2017, there were 1903 new car registrations with a 2.27% share compared to 1713 new car registrations during the same period in 2018.