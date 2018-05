Tyrone manager Mickey Harte feels the new ‘Super 8’ format in this summer’s All-Ireland Senior Football Championship is a fairer system for the provincial champions.

The three-time All-Ireland winner is preparing his side for a tilt at a third Ulster title in-a-row, they open with a quarter-final against fellow Division One side Monaghan later this month.

Harte says the Super 8s afford a deserved safety net for the provincial winners…