HSE to enhance holiday related respite care in Donegal

The HSE has announced a plan to provide more holiday related respite care in Donegal. It’s part of a plan to provide enhanced respite this year for people with disabilities and their families.

An additional €10 million is being invested across the state’s nine Community Health Organisations, as part of the initiative.

In CHO 1, which incorporates Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim, Cavan, and Monaghan, a new 4-bed Residential Respite House will be developed. New additional in-home respite is planned for Cavan/Monaghan and Sligo/Leitrim, while in Donegal, additional community based supports are planned, along with the holiday related respite.