Donegal March homeless figure remains same as February

The number of people presenting themselves as homeless in Donegal remains stable.

26 people in Donegal registered themselves as homeless during the period 19th – 25th March, the same as during the same period in February.

Donegal recorded the lowest homeless figure in the country last month, Dublin recorded the highest with 4107 adults presenting themselves as homeless.

Latest figures published by The Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government show that during the week of 19th – 25th March 59 adults were recorded as homeless in the North West region, 26 in Donegal, 2 in Leitrim and 31 in Sligo.

Of those 13 adults sought private emergency accommodation, 23 received supported temporary accommodation, 14 were provided with temporary emergency accommodation and 9 accessed other local authority managed emergency accommodation.

During the same period 7 families presented themselves as homeless, comprising of 8 adults, 6 of which were single parent families and a total of 16 dependents.