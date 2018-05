A West Donegal councillor has hit out at what he claims are substandard pipes in the Derryconer / Glascherchoo area, between Gortahork & Gweedore.

Cllr Seamus O’Domhnaill says houses in the area have been without water on an on and off basis since Thursday evening, and that’s typical of what he says are constant problems over the last number of years.

He’s calling on Irish Water to replace pipes, but to date Cllr O’Domhnaill says they have made no commitments………………….