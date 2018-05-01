Body found during search for missing woman in Sligo

A body’s been found by Gardaí investigating the disappearance of a 30 year old woman in Sligo.

A man has also been re-arrested as part of the investigation.

Mother of three Natalia Karaczyn – who is originally from Poland – was last seen at her home in Crozon Park in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Extensive searches were carried out involving the Garda Water Unit and the Air Support Unit.

Shortly after ten this morning a body was discovered in the Holywell Road area just outside Sligo town – and a wooded area close to Lough Gill has been sealed off.

The State Pathologist has been notified and a technical examination will be carried out.

A 32 year old man – who its understood was known to Natalia – has been re-arrested after he was released from custody earlier this morning.