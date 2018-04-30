The Nine ’til Noon Show – Cervical Check Scheme Audit

Around half of the 206 women involved in an audit of the Cervical Check scheme were not told they may have had a delayed diagnosis.

The Health Minister is considering a statutory inquiry, but the health watchdog HIQA has not yet been asked to investigate.

Over 2000 women have contacted the HSE’s Cervical Check helpline, with concerns about their tests.

Enda Craig got in touch with the Nine ’til Noon Show to share his daughter in law’s story and you can also hear Local GP Dr. Jimmy McDaid’s views at 7 minutes 25 seconds of the audio below…

Any woman who may be concerned about their smear test results are advised to call the Cervical Check helpline on 1800 45 45 55.