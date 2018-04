Shane Ward has left the Donegal U17 management team.

The Aodh Rua clubman, who is a former Leitrim Senior Manager, informed the players on Sunday night that he was stood down as coach.

Donegal lost their Ulster Championship Quarter Final 5-12 to 1-10 at the hands of neighbours Tyrone on Saturday evening in Ballybofey.

Their next outing will be in the qualifiers on Sunday 13th May against the winners of Antrim and Monaghan.