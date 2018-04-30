SF calls on Donegal County Councillor to consider his position

Sinn Fein has called on an Independent Donegal County County Council to consider his position over allegations he made last week.

Cllr Micheal Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig claimed that a west Donegal man was approached by Sinn Fein members and that at some point a threatened visit from the IRA was made.

This has been strongly denied by Sinn Fein and the man, who it’s claimed was threatened, has said it never happened.

Sinn Fein’s Pearse Doherty says the accusations have been damaging and proved untrue – he says Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig must now consider his position: