Pieta House is extending its premises in Letterkenny, almost a year after it opened.

A lease has been signed to take more space at the Grand Central Building, where Pieta House has helped 312 people since opening in May of last year.

The news comes less than two weeks before Pieta House’s annual Darkness into Light walk, which takes place in the early hours of Saturday May 12th.

Centre Manager Dominick Gallagher says work on the extension will be completed in the coming months……….