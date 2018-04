Another deadline for progress in the ongoing MICA campaign in Donegal has passed.

Before Christmas, Minister Damien English told people in Carndonagh that there would be news on a redress scheme by the end of April. Now, he says it will be May or June.

Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue has criticised the government for repeatedly delaying the roll-out of a MICA redress scheme.

He says the government cannot continue putting this on the long finger………….