Jimmy Harte to signal Northwest 10k start

The North West 10k committee has confirmed that Jimmy Harte has been invited to perform the duty of signaling the start of Sunday’s big North West 10k in Letterkenny. A well known competitor in races like the North West 10k for many years, Jimmy suffered a severe brain trauma in 2013 following a fall that left him hospitalised for several months but he has thankfully since made a remarkable recovery.

A former Senator and businessman, he was in Derry last June to cross the finish line of the Walled City Marathon along with his son Lochlainn who was raising money for the Beaumont Hospital Foundation who done unbelievable rehabilitation work that has helped give Jimmy a really good quality of life again.

10k Chairperson Neil Martin said he was delighted that Jimmy Harte had accepted the invitation to get the runners and walkers underway in the charity event, which this year will benefit Breastcare North West and Diabetes Ireland. “Our committee is delighted that Jimmy will perform the honours of signaling the start of the 22nd Northwest 10k on Sunday. Jimmy was one of the biggest supporters of events like ours and its great to see him making such a good recovery after such a long period of ill-health. He ran many a 10k and went onto do marathons. We’re privileged to have Jimmy Harte as our special guest on Sunday” Mr Martin said.

Final preparations are now being made for the 22nd Northwest 10k with organizers appealing to the public to enter early as another huge turnout is expected for the 2.00 start on Sunday in Letterkenny. The course was changed last year and it’s the same route again with runners and walkers starting on the Pearse Road heading in the direction of the Tesco Roundabout and out the Port Road.

“It’s been a busy few weeks for the committee and the two charities. I would just appeal now to people to come out and support Diabetes Ireland and the Breastcare Northwest who are two very worthy charities. We have introduced a medallion for the first time and that will be presented to the first 1,500 entrants over the finish line at Letterkenny Community Centre on Sunday afternoon. We also have the 10k t-shirts which go to all those who have registered for the run and walk.”

Meanwhile the organizers are also asking the public to be aware that there will be some traffic disruption for a short period during Sunday’s event. Motorists are asked to cooperate with the Gardai and marshals to ensue that the charity event passes of safely for everyone.

Registrations are still being taken on-line at www.northwest10k.com. Entries will also be taken at Letterkenny Community Centre on this Thursday and Friday evenings from 5-7 p.m. and on Saturday between 3 and 6 p.m. On Sunday morning registrations will be taken from 11 a.m. and closing at 1 p.m. sharp.

Jimmy Harte will officially get the runners and walkers on their way in the 22nd North West 10k at 2 p.m.