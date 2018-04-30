Gardai launch appeal for missing Sligo woman

Gardai are investigating the suspicious disappearance of a 30 year old woman from Sligo.

Natalia Karaczyn hasn’t been seen at her home in Crozon Park since early yesterday morning.

She’s 5 foot 8″ in height, of slim build with green eyes and has medium length straight blonde hair.

Her home has been sealed off and technical officers are carrying out a forensic exam.

Gardaí in Sligo are looking for information over the movements of a beige Peugeot 308 estate car, with the partial reg 09 DL.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station.