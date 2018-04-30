Devenney and Connors through to Irish Snooker Seniors last 16

Northwest Snooker Club members Aidan Devenney and John Connors have booked their last 16 spot in this year’s Irish National Senior Championship, which will be played on the weekend of 11th – 13th of May in the Ivy Snooker Rooms, Carlow.

Both players played some great snooker in the qualifers with Aidan beating three international players on route and Johnny knocked out top Irish international, and former winner of this event, Robert Murphy.

The one drawback is they play one another in the next round, but the Northwest will have someone in this year’s last eight after the dust has settled.