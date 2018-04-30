Decrease in Enterprise Ireland supported companies and jobs in Donegal

Latest figures reveal today that there has been a large drop in the number of Enterprise Ireland supported companies in Donegal and one thousand less jobs since 2001.

Over the past 17 years, the number of Enterprise Ireland companies in Donegal has decreased from 194 to 125 coupled with a 22% decrease in jobs in Enterprise Ireland supported companies.

These figures come after it was revealed last month that the number of IDA supported jobs in the county is lower than the national average.

Donegal Senator Padraig MacLochlainn says what is needed is fairness for the people: