Byrne family to receive compensation nine years after Ombudsman’s finding

A Donegal family who were denied access to the Lost at Sea scheme despite a 2009 recommendation from the Ombudsman are set to receive a payment after a lengthy campaign.

In November 1981, Danny Byrne’s father Francis, brother James and three other crew members drowned when the Skifjord sank off Burtonport.

In 2001, a Lost at Sea scheme was introduced, but it’s claimed it wasn’t publicised and only select people were informed. The Byrne family’s application was deemed ineligible when it came in.

The then Ombudsman Emily O’Reilly ruled in their favour in 2009, but that was rejected by the then government, leading to a lenmgthy campaign at home and in Europe.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Danny Byrne confirmed the issue is close to resolution…………

Pic – Francis Byrne at the helm of the Skifjord