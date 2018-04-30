Boost for Tyrone with Tiernan McCann back playing with club

Tyrone have received a major boost as they prepare to face Monaghan in the Ulster SFC on May 20.

Tiernan McCann returned from injury and played a full club game for Killyclogher

He had been out of action since damaging a kneecap in Tyrone’s NFL win over Kildare on February 11, but played the full 60 minutes against Moy.

But concern has deepened over the availability of Colm Cavanagh. He could only watch on from the sideline as his Moy scored a first win of the season, defeating the St Mary’s by 0-12 to 0-11.

Cavanagh has still not returned to full training since suffering a quad muscle injury a couple of days before the NFL game against Kerry in late March.

With less than three weeks to go until the clash with the Farney men at Healy Park on May 20, the chances of the All-Star midfielder featuring in the Red Hands’ first defence of their Ulster title are fading.