Foyle Search and Rescue have confirmed that they have recovered a body from the River Foyle this morning.

At 09:14 am today, Foyle Search and Rescue Emergency Response Teams were tasked by the PSNI to reports of a body being observed in the water.

While no formal identification process has yet to take place, Pat Carlin, Education and Media Officer with Foyle Search and Rescue says the family have been notified: