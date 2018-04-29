Viable explosive device found during house search in Strabane



A security alert in Drumrallagh Estate in Strabane has now ended following the discovery of a viable explosive device earlier.

The device was discovered as police carried out searches at three houses in Strabane as part of their response to violent dissident republican activity.

The discovery resulted in the evacuation of ten nearby houses. Three men aged 43, 45 and 77 were arrested at the scene and have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

The PSNI have thanked local residents for their co-operation during the alert.