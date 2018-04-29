USL: Cockhill Celtic go 6 points clear at the top

By
admin
-

Cockhil Celtic are now 6 points clear at the top of the Ulster Senior League following a 1-0 win over Fanad United at Traigh-A-Loch.

Gerry Gill scored the winner for Cockhill in the first-half to leave them 6 points ahead of Fanad with a game in hand on the second placed team.

In the League Cup, Letterkenny Rovers booked their place in the final following a 4-0 win over Derry City Reserves today in the semi-final. Odhran McMacken, Cillian Morrisson, Luke Nelis and Ryan McConnell were the goalscorers for Letterkenny today.

They now go on to face Cockhill Celtic in the League Cup Final.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR