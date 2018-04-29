USL: Cockhill Celtic go 6 points clear at the top

Cockhil Celtic are now 6 points clear at the top of the Ulster Senior League following a 1-0 win over Fanad United at Traigh-A-Loch.

Gerry Gill scored the winner for Cockhill in the first-half to leave them 6 points ahead of Fanad with a game in hand on the second placed team.

In the League Cup, Letterkenny Rovers booked their place in the final following a 4-0 win over Derry City Reserves today in the semi-final. Odhran McMacken, Cillian Morrisson, Luke Nelis and Ryan McConnell were the goalscorers for Letterkenny today.

They now go on to face Cockhill Celtic in the League Cup Final.