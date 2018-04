Omagh lost to Belfast Harlequins in their All-Ireland League Division 2B-2C Relegation/Promotion playoff yesterday by a scoreline of 26-20.

That now means that Omagh will stay in Division 2C of the All-Ireland League.

In the inter-provincials, Ulster played out a 24-24 draw with Munster in the Pro14 on Saturday evening.

Alex McDonald reviewed the weekend’s rugby action with Oisin Kelly…