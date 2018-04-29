Patsy McGonagle’s Athletics Review 29/04/18

There were North West athletes taking part in events near and far this weekend, with Teresa Doherty recording a 34.26 time in the Cavan 10k, which gave her a third place finish.

In France, Shane Irwin from Ramelton set a new PB over 200m, running it in 22.14 seconds, taking the win in that race.

Brendan Boyce will be taking place in the 50k World Cup walking race next weekend.

There was plenty of Donegal interest at the Athletics Ireland Congress yesterday, with a number of Donegal people voted onto the Athletics Ireland Board and various committees.

Patsy McGonagle had all the information on Highland Sunday Sport…