Just 1 week to go to the North West 10k

There is less than a week to go now to the 22nd North West 10k in Letterkenny.

Register on-line now at www.northwest10k.com. To date the charity run and walk has raised over 750,000 euros for over 30 charities. The two benefiting charities this year are Breastcare North West and Diabetes Ireland.

The first 1,500 entrants across the finish line at the Letterkenny Community Centre will get the first ever medallions while the 10k t- shirt will go to all who register for the charity event. The North West 10k takes place on Sunday the 6th of May.

North West 10k Committee Members Nancy McNamee and Brendan McDaid joined Oisin Kelly in studio to look ahead to the big event…