DJL: Castlefin Celtic go 2 clear in the Premier Division

Castlefin Celtic are 2 points ahead of Kildrum Tigers at the top of the Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division following their win at home to Cappry Rovers today, with Kildrum getting a draw away to Rathmullan Celtic.
Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division
Castlefin Celtic 4 vs 1 Cappry Rovers
Rathmullan Celtic 1 vs 1 Kildrum Tigers
Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two
Glenree United FC 0 vs 4 Drumkeen United
Kerrykeel 71 FC 2 vs 2 Letterbarrow Celtic FC
Copany Rovers FC 0 vs 4 Whitestrand United FC