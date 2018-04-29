All-County Football League Results 29th April 2018

Division 1
Glenswilly 0-09 V 1-14 Milford
Naomh Conaill 1-06 V 0-09 Cloughaneely
Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 0-13 V 0-06 Dungloe
Kilcar 1-08 V 0-10 St Eunan’s
St Michael’s 0-15 V 1-17 Gaoth Dobhair
Division 2
Four Masters 0-14 V 0-09 Naomh Muire Lower Rosses
St Naul’s GAA Club 2-10 V 1-08 Malin
Naomh Columba 1-10 V 1-08 Termon
Ardara 4-12 V 1-12 Bundoran
Glenfin 0-12 V 2-13 Sean Mac Cumhaill
Division 3
Naomh Ultan 0-15 V 0-08 Burt
Fanad Gaels 2-18 V 1-07 Na Rossa
Convoy 0-08 V 0-10 Naomh Bríd
Moville 0-11 V 8-13 Killybegs
Division 4 – Played Saturday 28th
Urris 2-16 V 0-06 Pettigo
Robert Emmets 2-05 V 1-12 Letterkenny Gaels
Naomh Colmcille 2-12 V 0-12 Naomh Pádraig Muff
Carndonagh 2-12 V 1-16 Downings
Division 5 – Played Saturday 28th
Glenswilly 1-05 V 3-16 St Eunan’s
Naomh Conaill 2-14 V 2-05 Sean Mac Cumhaill