Finn Harps had a 2-1 away win over Longford Town last night in their SSE Airtricity League First Division clash.

Harps had taken the lead through a Mark Coyle goal on 6 minutes, but Dylan McGlade equalised for the home side in stoppage time at the end of the first half.

Sam Todd scored the winner for Ollie Horgan’s side in the 90th minute to give Harps the win and move them into 5th place, 2 points ahead of Longford.

Horgan gave his thoughts to Deniese O’Flaherty after the win…