Cricket Review: Wins for Bready and Eglinton but 2 games with no results due to rain

The second round of games took place in the North West Cricket Premiership on Saturday, but two games had no results due to poor weather conditions.

There were wins for Bready and Eglinton, with Bready bowling Fox Lodge out for 69, and Eglinton handing defending champions Donemana their second successive defeat.

The Premiership table is as follows:

Bready 2 2 0 0 0 10 50 2.120

Eglinton 2 1 0 0 1 4 24 -0.823

Brigade 1 1 0 0 0 2 22 1.220

Coleraine 1 1 0 0 0 2 22 0.369

Fox Lodge 2 1 0 0 1 1 21 -1.440

Strabane 1 0 0 0 1 4 4 -0.760

Donemana 2 0 0 0 2 4 4 -1.518

Ardmore 1 0 0 0 1 3 3 -0.369

St. Johnston defeated Burndennett by 5 wickets in the Championship.

Highland’s Cricket Correspondent Eamon McLaughlin joined Oisin Kelly on Sunday Sport, and during the review, we hear from Brigade skipper Andy Britton..