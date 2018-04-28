Tyrone dominate Donegal in Ulster Minor Championship Quarter-Final – Reaction

Tyrone defeated Donegal by 14 points in their Ulster U17 Football Championship Quarter-Final clash in Ballybofey on Saturday in a game that finished 5-12 v 1-10.

Tyrone’s goalscorers were Mark Hayes (2), Tarlach Quinn, Michael McGleenan and Cormac McBride.

Donegal will now face either Monaghan or Antrim in Round 2 of the Ulster Minor Football Championship Qualifiers on the weekend of the 12th of May.

Tyrone will take on Down in Round 2 of the Championship on the same weekend.

