Tyrone dominate Donegal in Ulster Minor Championship Quarter-Final – Reaction

By
admin
-

Tyrone defeated Donegal by 14 points in their Ulster U17 Football Championship Quarter-Final clash in Ballybofey on Saturday in a game that finished 5-12 v 1-10.

Tyrone’s goalscorers were Mark Hayes (2), Tarlach Quinn, Michael McGleenan and Cormac McBride.

Donegal will now face either Monaghan or Antrim in Round 2 of the Ulster Minor Football Championship Qualifiers on the weekend of the 12th of May.

Tyrone will take on Down in Round 2 of the Championship on the same weekend.

After the match, Tom Comack spoke with Donegal manager Gary Duffy…

Tyrone manager Collie Holmes gave his thoughts to Francis Mooney…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR