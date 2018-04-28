Sadness as death of toddler Alfie Evans announced

Alfie Evans – the toddler at the centre of a High Court legal battle in the UK – has died.

He had a degenerative brain condition and his life support was withdrawn on Monday at Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool.

His parents had been fighting to take him to Italy for treatment.

In posts on social media, they say they’re ‘absolutely heartbroken.’

Two seperate vigils were held by people in both Letterkenny and Strabane to show support to the family yesterday evening.

Russell Viner, who’s a professor in adolescent health, says these kinds of cases are becoming more common: