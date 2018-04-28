PSNI investigating criminal damage at Strabane Cemetery

PSNI in Strabane are appealing for information following criminal damage to a number of ornaments at Strabane Cemetery.

Police discovered a number of ornaments and statues had been smashed when they attended the scene this morning.

The PSNI have condemned those responsible in a post to their social media, saying that “Causing damage to another’s property is wrong but to do so in a place which loved ones hold so dear is particularly concerning.”

They have appealed for anyone with information to come forward