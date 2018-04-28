PEACE IV Action Plan to be launched in Donegal on Monday

A new €5.5million PEACE IV Action Plan for Donegal is to be launched at a special event in the County House in Lifford on Monday.

The plan has been prepared as part of the PEACE IV Programme and is to build on extensive work carried on on a cross-border basis over the past 20 years.

The €5.5 million PEACE IV plan to be launched next week, will see the delivery of projects, interventions and initiatives that will continue to play an important role in reinforcing progress towards a more peaceful and stable society in the border region.

The PEACE IV Programme focuses on a range of areas where significant and lasting changes are needed, including Children and Young People; Shared Spaces and Services; and Building Positive Relations.

The programme will be delivered by the PEACE IV Partnership, a sub group of the Local Community Development Committee with secretariat support from Donegal County Council, financed by the Special EU Programmes Body.