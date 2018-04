Kilcar lead the way in Division 1 of the All-County Football League by a single point ahead of St. Eunan’s and Gaoth Dobhair.

This week sees the leaders take on St. Eunan’s, Gaoth Dobhair face St. Michael’s, Glenswilly host Milford, Dungloe travel to Ballyshannon to take on Aodh Ruadh and Naomh Conaill host Cloughaneely.

Former Gaoth Dobhair player Sean Nancy Gallagher reviews the action so far, and gives his verdict on this weekend’s round of games in Division One…