Donegal and Tyrone face off in Ballybofey in their Ulster U17 Championship Quarter-Final this evening, with throw-in at 7pm.

Donegal manager Gary Duffy had the latest from the Donegal camp ahead of this evening’s clash…

Listen HERE to full commentary from the Ulster U17 Championship clash between Donegal and Tyrone LIVE from MacCumhaill Park Ballybofey.

Highland’s coverage is in association with Michael Murphy’s Sports & Leisure Letterkenny.