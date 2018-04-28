DJL: Strand Rovers claim Glencar Inn Saturday Division One Crown

Strand Rovers have claimed the Glencar In Saturday Division One following a dramatic ending to the season.

The title had to be decided on the last day of the season as Strand Rovers and Glencar Celtic both sat on 39 points at the top of the table.

A win or draw for both sides would have sent the teams to a league deciding playoff, but Strand’s draw was enough as Donegal Town were able to overcome Glencar Celtic.

Arranmore United 1 v 1 Strand Rovers

Glencar Celtic 0 v 1 Donegal Town FC

Glenea United 3 v 0 Cappry Rovers – Played Friday