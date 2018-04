Aileach FC take on Cavan Town in the Ulster Junior Cup Final on Sunday evening at Dry Arch, Bonagee with kick-off at 5pm.

The Inishowen side are looking to claim victory in their first ever Ulster Junior Cup Final. Aileach are still in the title race in the Jackie Crossan Premier Division in Inishowen, and they will also contest the Buncrana Credit Union Cup Final this season.

Club Chairman Steven O’Donnell joined Chris Ashmore on Saturday Sport to look ahead to tomorrow’s action…