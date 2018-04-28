A frustrating evening for Derry City – Kenny Shiels

Derry City’s 0-0 draw with Shamrock Rovers on Friday night means they stay unbeaten at the Brandywell and have none gone nine games undefeated.

Kenny Shiels chargers are fourth in the table, two behind Waterford United, five adrift of second placed Dundalk and eight off the pace of the leaders Cork City.

Derry do have a game in hand on the three sides above them.

After last nights game in Derry, Martin Holmes got reaction from the Brandywell camp.

Coming up players Ben O’Donnell and Conor McDermott but first Manager Kenny Shiels…