Vigil for toddler Alfie Evans in Letterkenny tonight

A vigil is taking place this evening in Letterkenny for terminally ill British boy Alfie Evans.

The toddlers parents lost their court appeal on Wednesday against a ruling preventing them from going to Rome for treatment, following high-profile interventions in the case from Pope Francis and the Italian government

Alfie who suffers from a rare neurological disease, had his ventilator support removed late on Monday, but has continued breathing independently.

The vigil gets underway at 7pm at the Market Square in Letterkenny, Edel is one of the organisers: