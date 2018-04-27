Ulster Council release details of this summer Championship schedule

Ulster GAA today announced details of the forthcoming Championship schedule, ahead of next week’s formal launch.

Whilst the dates of the senior fixtures have been known for some time, the Council confirmed that the EirGrid U-20 Football Championship, in accordance with GAA rules, will also be played over the summer months (the U-21 Championship was previously played in the spring). Additionally, the creation of a ‘back door’ system for the Electric Ireland Minor Football Championship has meant that Ulster GAA have had to show both creativity and flexibility in the scheduling of curtain raisers for Ulster Senior Football Championship fixtures.

There will be an Electric Ireland Minor Championship curtain-raiser to the Senior Championship games on 13th May and 20th May, while the Lory Meagher Hurling game between Fermanagh and Cavan will act as the curtain-raiser for the Fermanagh versus Armagh senior game on 19th May. EirGrid U-20 Football Championship matches will feature as the curtain-raisers for all other games, with the U-20 final preceding the senior final on 24th June.

2018 Ulster Football Championship Schedule

Sun 13th May

MFC Curtain Raiser TBC (2.00pm)

SFC First Round (4.00pm)

Dún na nGall V An Cabhán at Pairc MacCumhaill (Replay Sat 19th May)

Sat 19th May

Lory Meagher Cup (5.00pm)

Fear Manach V An Cabhán at Brewster Park

SFC Quarter Final (7.00pm)

Fear Manach V Ard Mhacha at Brewster Park (Replay Sat 26th May)

Sun 20th May

MFC Curtain Raiser TBC (2.00pm)

SFC Quarter Final (4.00pm)

Tír Eoghain V Muineachán at Healy Park (Replay Sun 27th May)

Sat 26th May

U20 FC Quarter Final (5.00pm)

An Dún V Aontroim at Pairc Esler

SFC Quarter Final (7.00pm)

An Dún V Aontroim at Pairc Esler (Replay Sat 2nd June)

Sun 27th May

U20 FC First Round (2.00pm)

Dún na nGall V An Cabhán at Celtic Park / Clones

SFC Quarter Final (4.00pm)

Doire V Dún na nGall / An Cabhán

If Doire V Dún na nGall at Celtic Park; If An Cabhán V Doire at Clones

(Replay Sun 3rd June)

Sun 3rd June

U20 FC Quarter Final (11.45am)

Doire V Dún na nGall / An Cabhán

SFC Semi Final (2.00pm)

Fear Manach / Ard Mhacha V Tír Eoghain / Muineachán (Replay Sat 9th June)

Sun 10th June

U20FC Semi Final (2.00pm)

An Dún / Aontroim V Doire / Dún na nGall / An Cabhán

SFC Semi Final (4.00pm)

An Dún / Aontroim V Doire / Dún na nGall / An Cabhán (Replay Sun 17th June)

Sun 24th June

Under 20 Football Final (11.45am)

Senior Football Final (2.00pm) (Replay Sun 1st July)