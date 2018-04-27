The Secret Sound on The Naughty Alarm Clock

The answer to the previous Secret Sound was ‘opening the cap of a tube of toothpaste’, €930 was won on Thursday 29th March!
See the video of Lee revealing the answer on our Facebook page
Here’s a list of the answers so far for this one. Tune in every morning after 7am for your chance to win!
- Taking a slice of bread out of the packaging
- Pulling the ring pull on a can
- Opening a new milk carton
- Popping a tablet out of a foil packet
- Flicking the pages of a book
- Ripping off Tin Foil
- Cracking an Easter Egg
- Bursting Bubble Wrap
- Breaking a Kit Kat
- Opening a Cereal Box
- Taking the foil off a chocolate Easter Egg
- Taking CD out of a CD player
- Cracking open a yoghurt corner pack
- Cracking the top of an egg
- Crackling of an open fire
- Toast popping out of the toaster
- Pouring fizzy drink over ice
- Taking lid off tube of Pringles
- Hitting a golf ball