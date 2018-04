Derry City welcome Shamrock Rovers to the Brandywell tonight as the Candystrips looked to maintain their unbeaten run at home in the Premier Division.

Gavin Peers is suspended while Ronan Hale won’t be fit enough to feature for Derry.

In their first meeting this season Rovers won 6-1 in Dublin but since then Derry have blossomed and the Hoops have struggled.

Despite their dip in form Derry boss Kenny Shiels says Rovers are still a dangerous team…