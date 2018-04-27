Preview: “Longford have a lot of experience” – Ollie Horgan

If Finn Harps repeat the disappointing performance put on against Cabinteely last weekend manager Ollie Horgan says Finn Harps will get nothing from this Saturday night’s away League of Ireland First Division match against Longford Town (kick-off 7.30).

Harps did get a win last Friday night against Cabinteely but it took an 84th minute Sam Todd goal to secure the three points in what was a very poor display at Finn Park. Longford will come into the game in a very confident frame of mind after knocking Shamrock Rovers out of the EA Sports Cup on Tuesday night.

“Longford have a lot of experience. A victory against them would be great and even a draw would be a good result but our lads need to up their game otherwise we won’t get anything from the game on Saturday night. They defeated Shamrock Rovers in the EA Sports Cup on Tuesday night so that just shows what they are capable of in a game. We are sixth and a point behind Longford so it’s a big game for both of us” Horgan said.

The Harps boss is mindful of the quality that Neal Fenn has in the squad. “Look the likes of Darren Meenan, Chris Mulhall, Sam Verdon and Dylan McGlade have all played a lot of Premier Division football so that is a big plus for them. They are a good side and are very good at keeping possession. We’ll do well to stay with them and get anything from the game.”

Gareth Harkin, Liam Walsh, Adam Duffy all remain out for tomorrow night’s game. Ciaran Coll, Ciaran O’Connor and Paddy McCourt are doubtful as is Mark Timlin who picked up a knock at training on Wednesday night.