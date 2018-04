NUI Galway’s hosting an event today to reflect on the role the EU played in the peace process in the North.

It’s invited academic experts to the event , which will also discuss the Irish border in the shadow of Brexit.

It comes at a time when EU involvement in the peace process and cross-border relations are at the centre of public debate.

Event Organiser, Dr. Giada Lagana from NUI Galway says the EU helped facilitate the peace process: