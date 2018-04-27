New toilet facilities for popular play park

The Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District has welcomed the installation of toilet facilities at the playpark in Ghaoth Dobhair Industrial Estate.

Udarus na Gaeltachta has provided funding for a portaloo to be installed there.

Councillor Micheal Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says this is something he would like to see rolled out across the county at different amenities.

He’s also calling on the Minister to provide funding to develop a permanent toilet and changing facilities at the playpark: